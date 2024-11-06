Mahindra Thar in mind? Major discounts & reduced waiting period to sweeten deal

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India since its inception. The three-door lifestyle off-roader received a five-door iteration a few months back in the form of Mahindra Thar Roxx , but that didn't slash the appeal of three-door Thar. Since its launch, the Thar has been in high demand, with barely any offers or discounts and the longest waiting period in the line-up. But, with the launch of Thar Roxx, there have been a few drastic changes in the marketing of its three-door sibling, which is actually making the deals sweeter for the consumers.

After reducing Mahindra Thar's waiting period significantly, the homegrown auto giant is now offering up to ₹3 lakh discounts on the SUV. Interestingly, the amount can be further increased depending on the negotiation skills of the customer. The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, which was introduced as a special edition earlier this year, comes with the maximum benefits.

Available in both 4x4 and 4x2 drivetrain layout options, the SUV is priced between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra Thar now commands a waiting period of up to three months, which is significantly less than what it was commanding before the launch of Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar: Waiting period

Mahindra Thar SUV's 4x4 variants now command a waiting period of up to three months. Available in both soft-top and hardtop options, the latter commands up to three months of waiting period for the petrol version, while the diesel model comes with up to two months of waiting period. The soft-top convertible version commands up to three months of waiting period for both petrol and diesel engine variants. The Mahindra Thar 4x2 variant commands up to two months of waiting period for both the petrol and diesel engine models.

Mahindra Thar: What powers the SUV

The Mahindra Thar 4x4 is available in two engine options. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor as well. Both these two engines come available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The petrol engine churns out 150 bhp peak power, while the diesel motor pumps out 130 bhp peak power.

The Mahindra Thar 4x2, on the other hand, is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer as well, which is shared with the 4x4 variant. The diesel engine generates 116 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. This diesel engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor is only offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

