Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Gets Price Hike Of Up To 43,500

Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to 43,500

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 13:02 pm
Follow us on:

Mahindra has increased prices for the three-door Thar SUV by up to 43,500 across most variants. The base diesel model remains at 9.99 lakh despite these broader hikes.

Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to ₹43,500
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Notify me

Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced a price hike for its three-door off-road SUV, the Thar, by up to 43,500. The price hike is applicable across variants except the AXT 2WD 1.5L Diesel with manual transmission, which continues to boast a starting ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Mahindra Thar: Price Revision

The top model of the Mahindra Thar has witnessed the steepest price hike, compared to other models. The LXT 4WD AT with the diesel engine gets a price hike of 43,500, from 17.19 lakh to 17.62 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The petrol LXT 4WD AT variant follows closely, with a price hike of 41,500, from 16.45 lakh to 16.86 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.60 - 16.67 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Hector
Engine Icon1451 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Additionally, the LXT 4WD MT variant with the diesel powertrain received a price hike of 39,500, from 15.69 lakh to 16.08 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The LXT 4WD MT variant with the petrol powertrain received a price hike of 37,500, from 14.89 lakh to 15.26 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Notably, the LXT 2WD MT variant with the 1.5L diesel powertrain witnessed a price hike of 30,500, from 12.39 lakh to 12.69 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar: Engine Specs

The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing approximately 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Kia confirms Syros EV for India; launch expected in 2026

Mahindra Thar: Features

The Mahindra Thar gets multiple features in its arsenal, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, one-touch up-and-down power window for the driver, and a front armrest, among other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 12:54 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS