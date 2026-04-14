Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to ₹43,500

Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced a price hike for its three-door off-road SUV, the Thar, by up to ₹43,500. The price hike is applicable across variants except the AXT 2WD 1.5L Diesel with manual transmission, which continues to boast a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

Mahindra has increased prices for the three-door Thar SUV by up to ₹ 43,500 across most variants. The base diesel model remains at ₹ 9.99 lakh despite these broader hikes.

Mahindra Thar: Price Revision

The top model of the Mahindra Thar has witnessed the steepest price hike, compared to other models. The LXT 4WD AT with the diesel engine gets a price hike of ₹43,500, from ₹17.19 lakh to ₹17.62 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The petrol LXT 4WD AT variant follows closely, with a price hike of ₹41,500, from ₹16.45 lakh to ₹16.86 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Additionally, the LXT 4WD MT variant with the diesel powertrain received a price hike of ₹39,500, from ₹15.69 lakh to ₹16.08 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The LXT 4WD MT variant with the petrol powertrain received a price hike of ₹37,500, from ₹14.89 lakh to ₹15.26 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Notably, the LXT 2WD MT variant with the 1.5L diesel powertrain witnessed a price hike of ₹30,500, from ₹12.39 lakh to ₹12.69 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar: Engine Specs

The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing approximately 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque.

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Mahindra Thar: Features

The Mahindra Thar gets multiple features in its arsenal, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, one-touch up-and-down power window for the driver, and a front armrest, among other features.

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