Mahindra registers 14 per cent growth in June 2025, marks its best quarter for SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in total auto sales for June 2025, with volumes hitting 78,969 units across all segments. The growth in sales was driven by sustained demand within the utility vehicles and three-wheeler segments. This aided the company in concluding its best-ever quarter for SUV sales, marking an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the segment.

In the passenger vehicles segment, domestic SUV sales stood out with 47,306 units sold in June 2025, compared to the 40,022 units sold in the same month last year. The company sold a total of 48,329 utility vehicles during the month, including exports.

Mahindra reported total domestic commercial vehicle sales of 20,575 units. Within the segment, three-wheeler sales saw a strong 37 per cent jump to 8,454 units, up from 6,180 units in the year-ago period. Total exports grew marginally to 2,634 units, marking a one per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, said that June capped off the company’s best-ever quarter for SUV sales. “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same month last year," he said.

Mahindra sales in the Farm Equipment Sector (FES):

In June 2025, Mahindra registered total tractor sales of 53,392 units, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year sales growth. Domestic sales totalled 51,769 units, up from 45,888 units in the same period last year. Total tractor exports additionally grew by 13 per cent, with 1,623 units shipped to international markets.

Mahindra launches Scorpio-N ADAS in June 2025:

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the ADAS-equipped Scorpio-N in India with a starting price tag of ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes equipped with 10 Level 2 ADAS features in the top-spec Z8L trim across both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The Indian manufacturer has further added a new Z8T variant with more features to the Scorpio-N lineup. This is positioned between the Z8 and Z8L and carries an ex-showroom price tag of ₹20.29 lakh.

