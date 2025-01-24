HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel showcased at Auto Expo 2025

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been modified to run on fuel up to E85.
Mahindra XUV 3XO uses the same turbocharged 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Cosmetically, the sub-4 metre compact SUV was identical to the one that is on sale in the Indian market. However, the changes are underneath the bonnet where the engine has been modified to run on ethanol-blended fuel.

What powers the Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel?

Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 110 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 200 Nm between 2,000 rpm to 3,500 rpm. This is the same engine that is doing duty currently. The engine has been modified to run on 20 per cent to 85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 09:23 AM IST

