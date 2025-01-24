Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel showcased at Auto Expo 2025

Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Cosmetically, the sub-4 metre compact SUV was identical to the one that is on sale in the Indian market. However, the changes are underneath the bonnet where the engine has been modified to run on ethanol-blended fuel.

What powers the Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel?

Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 110 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 200 Nm between 2,000 rpm to 3,500 rpm. This is the same engine that is doing duty currently. The engine has been modified to run on 20 per cent to 85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol.

