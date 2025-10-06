Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero facelift launched, starting at 7.99 lakh

Mahindra has introduced the new Bolero Neo and the Bolero in their new facelifted avatars. Although there are multiple changes in the new versions of the SUVs, the silhouettes remain largely the same as before. Mahindra officials noted that the changes are mostly made keeping the customers' demands in view.

The new pricing for the facelifted Mahindra Bolero Neo and the Bolero also remains close to the older models. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced from ₹8.49 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Bolero will cost ₹7.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the two SUVs. However, the suspension has been tuned to perform better with the brand's new RideFlo tech.

What's new in the Mahindra Bolero Neo?

The refreshed Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a fresh fascia with a grille revamp. The new one now gets horizontal slats with chrome embellishments, which give the front a slightly premium touch. There are two new colour options available, namely Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey. which are available on the new N11 variant of the SUV. This new top-end variant also gets Dual-Tone paint options along with new 16-inch alloy wheels.

The carmaker has also changed bits of the interior. It now gets a new Lunar Grey colour theme, which is a lighter shade. However, this is solely offered on the N11 trim; the lower ones get a darker Mocha Brown shade. The seats now offer added cushioning, and a USB-C charging port has been added to enhance convenience further. Mahindra has included a rear-view camera with an 8.9-inch new touchscreen in the N10 and N11 variants of the Bolero Neo.

What's new in the Mahindra Bolero?

The Mahindra Bolero facelift, on the other hand, gets a brand new paint shade called Stealth Black, which is available throughout all trim options. The Bolero now gets a redesigned grille with new chrome highlights are included in this one as well. There is a new B8 variant introduced for the Bolero.

The top-spec B8 variant gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls, USB-C charging ports, leatherette seat covers and improved seat cushioning. Additionally, the Bolero now also gets new fog lamps and a bottle holder in the door trims.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo and the Mahindra Bolero have been among the best-selling models for the manufacturer. With the new GST rules being implemented and the festive season coming up, manufacturers are expecting a boost in sales numbers.

Key changes at a glance:

Mahindra Bolero Neo (facelift):

New grille design with horizontal chrome slats for a refreshed front look.

Introduction of two new colour options — Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey.

New top-end N11 variant with dual-tone paint options and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interior now features a Lunar Grey theme (lighter shade) on N11 trim; lower variants continue with Mocha Brown.

Seats get improved cushioning for better comfort.

Addition of USB-C charging port for modern connectivity.

New 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a rear-view camera (offered in N10 and N11 trims).

Suspension re-tuned with Mahindra’s RideFlo tech for enhanced ride quality.

Mahindra Bolero (facelift):

New Stealth Black paint shade introduced across all variants.

Updated grille design with fresh chrome detailing.

New fog lamps

Introduction of a new B8 variant at the top of the range.

B8 trim gains diamond-cut alloy wheels and a touchscreen infotainment unit.

Addition of steering-mounted controls and USB-C charging ports.

Improved seat cushioning and new leatherette upholstery.

Door trims now feature bottle holders for added practicality.

Suspension tuned with RideFlo tech for better comfort.

Specification Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine Type mHawk75 mHawk100 Displacement 1493 cc 1493 cc Drive Type 2WD 2WD Turbo Charger Yes Yes Max Power 75 bhp at 3600 rpm 100 bhp at 3750 rpm Max Torque 210 Nm at 1600–2200 rpm 260 Nm at 1750–2250 rpm Number of Cylinders 3 3 Valves per Cylinder 4 4 Transmission Type Manual Manual

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: