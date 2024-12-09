Mahindra SUVs are all set to be pricier

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2024

The OEM has announced price hike for its SUVs that will be effective from January 2025

With this move, Mahindra has joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG which all announced price hike for their cars

All Mahindra SUVs will see up to 3% price hike

However, Mahindra hgas not revealed which SUV will see highest price hike

 Check product page

Mahindra shares the same reason behind this price hike with other carmakers

Automakers cited high raw material costs, rising inflation and higher production costs as reasons behind the move of price hike

Mahindra sells some of the most popular SUVs in India including XU 3XO, XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, Scorpio Classic etc

The automaker hopes this price hike won't impact its sales numbers in long run

This price hike comes immediately after the OEM introduced XEV 7e and BE 6e (BE 6) electric SUVs
Check more on Mahindra price hike
Click Here