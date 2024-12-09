The OEM has announced price hike for its SUVs that will be effective from January 2025
With this move, Mahindra has joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG which all announced price hike for their cars
All Mahindra SUVs will see up to 3% price hike
However, Mahindra hgas not revealed which SUV will see highest price hike
Mahindra shares the same reason behind this price hike with other carmakers
Automakers cited high raw material costs, rising inflation and higher production costs as reasons behind the move of price hike
Mahindra sells some of the most popular SUVs in India including XU 3XO, XUV700, Thar, Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, Scorpio Classic etc
The automaker hopes this price hike won't impact its sales numbers in long run
This price hike comes immediately after the OEM introduced XEV 7e and BE 6e (BE 6) electric SUVs