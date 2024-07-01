HT Auto
Looking To Upgrade From Hatchback To Suv? Four Options To Buy Under 7 Lakh

Looking to upgrade from hatchback to SUV? Four options to buy under 7 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM
Ranging from Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite, buyers looking to purchase SUV at an affordable rate can pick from a wide variety of models to replace their hatchbacks.
Punch Exter Magnite Kiger
With SUVs becoming the biggest choice for customers in India, we look at four models which are the most affordable to buy.
Punch Exter Magnite Kiger
With SUVs becoming the biggest choice for customers in India, we look at four models which are the most affordable to buy.

SUVs are increasingly becoming the number one choice for those buying cars in India. As the segment hold more than 50 per cent market share and customers having more disposable income to increase their budget to buy new vehicles, the segment is only expected to grow in coming days. Even first-time buyers, who would have opted for entry-level hatchbacks like Maruti Alto or Hyundai i10 a decade ago, are also opting for this body-type. If you are planning to upgrade your hatchbacks to an SUV soon, but do not want to spend more than 7 lakh, here is a list of four models you can buy at this price.

Nissan Magnite ( 6 lakh onwards)

Watch: Nissan Magnite SUV | First Drive Review | 1.0-litre Turbo Manual & CVT

The only model sold by the Japanese auto giant in India is a sub-compact SUV which was launched back in 2020. It is also among the most affordable SUVs in India. Priced from 6 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magnite also offers automatic transmission variants under 10 lakh. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is offered in both naturally aspirated and turbo versions. The output ranges between 71 bhp and 99 bhp of power while torque peaks between 96 Nm and 150 Nm, depending on the variant. The engine comes mated to 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes as well as a new CVT transmission unit introduced last year. The entry-level Magnite offers features like dual airbags, seatbelt warning, power windows, single-zone climate control and more.

Renault Kiger ( 6 lakh onwards)

Kiger
Kiger is one of three models offered by Renault in India, apart from Kwid and Triber.
Kiger
Kiger is one of three models offered by Renault in India, apart from Kwid and Triber.

The French auto giant's first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India was in form of the Kiger SUV which is technically similar to the Magnite SUV. The two models are also priced in similarly, offering a choice for those looking to buy an affordable SUV while upgrading from hatchbacks. While the entry-level manual variant of the Kiger SUV comes at a price of 6 lakh (ex-showroom), those looking to buy an automatic version of the SUV can do so under 10 lakh. Under the hood is the same 1.0-litre petrol engine with similar transmission choices and output figures like the Magnite. The feature list of the base variant of Kiger is also similar to that of the Magnite's entry-level version. None of the SUVs offer sunroof, one of the most sought-after features in cars these days.

Also Read : Looking for XUV700 alternatives? Here are five premium SUVs that you can buy

Tata Punch ( 6.13 lakh onwards)

Tata Punch
Tata Punch may have small proportions but it has quickly emerged to be one of the most popular models from the Indian manufacturer.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch may have small proportions but it has quickly emerged to be one of the most popular models from the Indian manufacturer.

For those want to opt for entry-level SUVs from more established brands can opt for the Punch, the smallest and most affordable SUV offered by Tata Motors. The SUV is the most popular across the segment and is one of the best-selling cars in India. Priced from 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch is actually more affordable than some of the popular hatchbacks in India. Under the hood, the Punch is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine which is offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. The Punch can generate output of 87 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. It gets dual airbags, single-zone climate control, rear parking sensors among some of the features in the entry-level variant. Punch is also the only SUV in this segment to be offered with electric and CNG versions.

Hyundai Exter ( 6.13 lakh onwards)

Hyundai Exter
Exter is the smallest SUV offered by Hyundai in India.
Hyundai Exter
Exter is the smallest SUV offered by Hyundai in India.

The smallest SUV from the Korean auto giant, which rivals the likes of Punch, is the fourth choice on this list of entry-level SUVs. The Exter, priced from 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), is also available with automatic transmission choice under 10 lakh. The SUV comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. In terms of features, the Exter comes with six airbags as standard, single-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, digital instrument cluster and more in the base variant.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Punch Kiger Exter Magnite

