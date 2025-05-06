Looking to book the Golf GTi? Take a look at the 4 colour options available

Volkswagen India recently opened bookings for the upcoming Golf GTi at ₹2,65,370 along with a quick contest to unlock the bookings page online. The Volkswagen Golf GTi is set to be introduced in limited quantities and available for purchase exclusively through the manufacturer's website. The hot hatchback will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU).

The colour options for the new Golf GTI had been unveiled before the bookings had commenced on the carmaker's website. The options for potential buyers include four choices including Kings Red Premium Metallic with Black, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother-of-Pearl with Black and Moonstone Grey with Black.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Design

The 2024 Golf GTI upholds its distinctive design language, exuding a classic, sporty, and assertive appearance. It showcases the iconic Volkswagen grille prominently displaying the 'GTI' emblem at the front. The hatchback is equipped with matrix-LED headlights for improved visibility and the front bumper sports a bold design with a striking honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts accentuate the car's performance-focused aesthetic, complemented by 18-inch Richmond diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Engine and performance

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This configuration generates 245 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in roughly 5.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 kmph.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior

The Golf GTI features a refined all-black interior, complete with an intuitive dashboard layout. It includes sports bucket seats that offer excellent support for occupants. The three-spoke steering wheel, embellished with the GTI logo, enhances the sporty aesthetic, which is further underscored by metallic pedals and digital climate controls specifically designed for the GTI.

A 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the heart of the interior, supporting smartphone integration and featuring the latest connect tech such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android automotive technologies. To maximise comfort and convenience, the vehicle includes automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Expected pricing

Positioning itself as a performance hatchback in India, the Golf GTI faces minimal direct competition, with the Mini Cooper S being its only primary rival, both being iconic performance hatchbacks. The anticipated price for the VW Golf GTI is expected to exceed ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

