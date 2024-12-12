Looking for sedans to buy under 15 lakh? Here are five options you can consider

The sedan segment within the Indian passenger vehicle market is currently grappling with slow sales growth, declining demand, and limited options. During the first half of 2024, carmakers faced tough times in India due to concerns over general elections and heat waves sweeping the country. In contrast, it is the rising popularity of SUVs among buyers that has bolstered revenue for carmakers. As a result, sedans find themselves in a challenging position within a market that is increasingly dominated by larger vehicles. The limited demand for sedans has been keeping manufacturers from developing new models at the same rate as they do for SUVs. Most of the sedans available now are luxury vehicles from premium brands, which are generally much more expensive.

Despite the market challenges, sedans are still holding their ground and carmakers continue to maintain a foothold in the affordable sedan market. Although many offer a limited range of models, they have no intention of phasing them out in favour of SUVs. While the prices for these sedans have risen over time, they generally remain below the ₹15 lakh mark. Although the sedan market may have shrunk significantly, carmakers are still competing vigorously. If you are interested in getting a new sedan, here are five sedans under ₹15 lakh that are currently on the market in India: