Looking for bikes under 2 lakh? Here are five of the best options

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2024

At 1.85 lakh ex-showroom, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z  is the only 400cc bike in this category

It makes 39 bhp and 35 Nm of torque and offers features like traction control and ABS

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced between 1.50 lakh and 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Its 350 cc engine makes 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque and it features dual-channel ABS

The Honda CB300F Flex Fuel is priced at 1.70 lakh ex-shworoom and is compliant with E85 fuel

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between 1.81 lakh and 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

This bike comes with a 250 cc engine which produces 26 bhp and 22 Nm of torque

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 starts from 1.99 lakh ex-showroom and is essentially an updated Jawa 42

It has a 334cc engine that makes 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque
