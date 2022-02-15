First unit of Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India is a father's gift to daughter 

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Powered by an ultra capable V10 engine, the first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule was delivered to a customer in Chennai. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 07:36 AM
The first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule in India arrived in orange exterior colour.

The first unit of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule recently arrived in India and was delivered to a customer in Chennai on Valentine's Day. The Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule was bought by a customer as a gift for his daughter, informed Lamborghini in a press statement.

Being a Lamborghini, the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule is a seriously fast supercar and is powered by an ultra capable 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 630 bhp and has 600 Nm of torque.

All of this means that this Lamborghini can go from standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

But go beyond its mechanical specifications and there's much to admire about the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule as far as its exterior design and cabin go. The supercar comes in five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) combine with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts. Details of the matt black components are picked out in the new fluo colors, such as a colored line on the black wing mirrors and vertical colored lines on the rear splitter.

Step in and in the full-black interior, new sports seats are optional alternatives to the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportivo trim.

Designed to turn heads and engineered for speed, Lamborghini India is quite upbeat about the first unit of the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule touching down in the country. “We are excited to bring our V10 super sports car the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule to India, where it adopts a striking exterior bicolor scheme that animates the car’s dynamism and underscores its presence on the road," says Sharad Agarwal, Head at Lamborghini India. “The Huracán series has made an excellent run in the Indian market amongst our segment of consumers. With the addition of the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule, it will allow our growing clientele the opportunity to customize and stamp their individuality and personality on their Lamborghini."

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 07:34 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini India Lamborghini Huracan
