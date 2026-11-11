KTM X-Bow Arrow revealed as brand's first side-by-side vehicle in international markets

KTM X-Bow has unveiled the Arrow, its first high-performance side-by-side (SSV), marking its entry into the premium off-road vehicle segment. The Austrian performance vehicle maker will offer the new model in select international markets, with reservations opening on November 17, 2026. The US market has received initial pricing, starting at approximately ₹56 lakh. There is no word yet on whether the KTM X-Bow Arrow will be introduced in India.

Engine and performance

The KTM X-Bow Arrow draws power from an Audi-sourced EA888 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. The standard version produces 280 bhp, while the more powerful Black Limited Edition targets an output of up to 326 bhp.

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The vehicle also gets limited-slip differentials at both ends to improve traction across challenging surfaces. The Black Limited Edition additionally features a hydraulic fly-off handbrake, bringing motorsport-derived equipment to the off-road machine.

Chassis and suspension

The Arrow uses a chromoly steel chassis developed with inputs from KTM Components, which has experience supporting KTM's Dakar Rally programmes. Its suspension setup comprises double wishbones at all four corners, with KW Reiger-developed shock absorbers. KTM X-Bow is targeting more than 600 mm of suspension travel.

The vehicle gets a fully enclosed cabin with Sabelt seats and harness systems. Air conditioning will be standard on the limited-edition version.

Development involved the G RALLY TEAM/KTM X-BOW LAB TEAM, founded by Dakar competitor Guillaume de Mévius in 2018. The team used its experience in the Dakar Rally and FIA World Rally-Raid Championship to test the vehicle. Dakar stage winner Puck Klaassen also contributed as a development driver.

Limited edition and pricing

KTM X-Bow will initially introduce the Arrow Black Limited Edition, restricted to 500 numbered units worldwide. It carries a starting price of $98,600 (approximately ₹92.4 lakh) in the US. The standard production version will start at $59,800 (approximately ₹56 lakh).

Reservations will open through the company's dealer network and official website on November 17. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2027. KTM X-Bow has not announced an India launch timeline or confirmed whether the Arrow will be offered in the country.

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