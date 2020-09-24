Kia Sonet GTX+ variants' price revealed, to offer style and plethora of features

Kia Sonet GTX+ variants will cost ₹12.89 lakh (ex showroom, pan-India). The announcement for the top-end Sonet was made by Kia Motors India on Thursday, around a week after the sub-compact SUV was officially launched at a starting price of ₹6.71 lakh (ex showroom).

Sonet has been made available in six variants here - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. By its own admission, Kia says that the GTX+ had been getting the maximum traction in the pre-launch booking phase.

(Also read: Sonet vs Venue - price breakdown)

The GTX+ is packed to the brim with features and also looks more striking than its siblings. Some of the highlights here include an electric sunroof, red accents, leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with GT-Line logo, alloy pedals and contrast red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door armrest, among others.

Kia Sonet also comes with a number of segment-first features like a 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic, air purification system with virus protection, Bose seven-speaker system with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and passenger seats, 4.2 inch (10.7 cm) colour instrument cluster, LED sound mood lights, remote engine start via UVO Connect and Smart Key, wireless phone charging with cooling functionality and multi-drive and traction modes for automatic models.

Under the hood, the Sonet features two petrol engine options – the Smartstream 1.2-litre and the performance-oriented 1.0-litre Turbo GDi . In addition to these, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine unit.

Sonet is the third product to join the Kia Motors India's portfolio after the popular Seltos and Carnival luxury MPV. It has been positioned in the hotly contested sub-4 metre SUV space alongside Maruti Suzuki, Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue as well as Mahindra XUV300.