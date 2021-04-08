Kia Sonet 7-seater SUV makes debut in Indonesia, may hit Indian shores too

Kia has officially released the seven-seater Kia Sonet SUV in Indonesia today. Indonesia is the first country in the world to get the three-row variant of the Sonet SUV. Kia is also likely to drive in this model in other Asian markets soon.

Compared to the five-seater Kia Sonet SUV, which is also available in India, the seven-seater Sonet does not have too many differences, barring an added row of seats at the back for two adult passengers.

The 7-seater Kia Sonet will not come with a sunroof because it accommodates the AC vents on the second row ceiling and is meant for the comfort of passengers in the third row. The AC vents for the second row passengers are placed between the front row seats under the central armrest. The second row seats of the Kia Sonet 7-seater can also be pushed back and forth and can be reclined for added comfort.

(Also read: Hyundai Creta's seven-seater avatar Alcazar showcased in India)

The top-spec seven-seater Kia Sonet, called Premiere 7, has been equipped with an LCD infotainment screen that stands 10.25 inches. The unit has several functions such as multiple bluetooth connection, voice recognition, USB and AUX connection, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among several others.

Kia has not made any compromise on the safety front. The seven-seater Sonet SUV gets 6 airbags, ABS braking system, EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control and Emergency Stop Signal. In addition, there is also a rear camera with a dynamic parking guide. Other features, such as Remote Engine Start, Wireless Smartphone Charger, and Tire Pressure Monitor System, are also available.

At the heart of the 7-seater Kia Sonet is the 1.5-litre Gamma II Smartstream Dual CVVT engine that can churn out maximum power of up to 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and peak torque of 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The seven-seater Kia Sonet comes with a choice of Intelligent VT transmission and a 6-speed manual.

The Kia Sonet seven-seater SUV will be offered in six colour schemes, namely Clear White, Intelligency Blue, Intense Red, Steel Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Beige Gold.

The price of the seven-seater Sonet SUV starts at IDR 199,500,000, which roughly converted stands at ₹10.21 lakh.