Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Facelift Launched With Adas: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Adas

Kia Seltos facelift launched with ADAS: Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS

Kia India launched the much-awaited facelifted version of the Seltos in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with mechanical changes, cosmetic changes as well as feature additions. The biggest feature that has been added to the SUV is the suite of Advanced Driver Aids System. Here are the most affordable cars that come with ADAS in the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
The Seltos was revamped heavily for 2023.

Honda City

When Honda updated the fifth generation of City, they added the Advanced Driver Aids system to it. It is currently the most affordable car to come with ADAS. The base variant of the City is priced at 11.57 lakh ex-showroom and the ADAS features are offered from the V variant which is priced at 12.45 lakh ex-showroom.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai just launched the new generation of the Verna in the Indian market. The sedan has been revamped completely throughout the exterior as well as the interior. Hyundai also added ADAS but it is available from the SX(O) variant. It is priced at 14.66 lakh ex-showroom.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos
₹10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City Hybrid
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

MG Astor

The Astor is the ICE-powered version of the MG ZS EV. It starts at 10.82 lakh but the version on which ADAS features are offered is the top-end Savvy variant. It starts at 17 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda City e:HEV

Honda City is the only sedan in the Indian market that is offered with a hybrid powertrain in the Indian market. It is available only in two variants and Honda offers ADAS as standard with the City Hybrid. It starts at 18.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look

Kia Seltos

The recently updated Seltos features 17 Autonomous ADAS features. The pricing starts at 10.89 lakh ex-showroom but Kia is offering ADAS only on the X Line of the Seltos which starts at 20 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: ADAS
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS