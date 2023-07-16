HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Suv To Choose

Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV to choose

Kia India introduced the Seltos facelift in the country earlier this month, which comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The SUV has been one of the most successful products from the South Korean auto giant since its entry into India. The latest facelifted version comes with a significantly updated design on the exterior, while the cabin features loads of new features, enhancing the SUV's premium appeal.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM
Kia Seltos facelift has been unveiled earlier this month, which comes challenging rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Kia Seltos facelift has been unveiled earlier this month, which comes challenging rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Kia Seltos facelift is available for booking from July 14 across India. The SUV's pricing has not been revealed yet. However, the updated design and revised features of the SUV have already grabbed attention. Upon launch, the SUV will intensify the competition in its segment, where it challenges rivals like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price

Kia Seltos facelift's pricing is yet to be revealed. The facelifted version of the SUV is expected to be available at a price range of 10 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta which is currently on sale in India, is available at a pricing range of 10.87 lakh and 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Specification

Kia Seltos facelift comes ditching the previous version's 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and gets a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. This new engine churns out 158 bhp of peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine and the diesel motor remain unchanged though. The naturally aspirated petrol engine pumps out 144 Nm of torque, while the diesel motor offers 250 Nm of maximum torque. The new Seltos gets multiple transmission options including a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a torque-convertor automatic, a CVT automatic, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, gets power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 113 bhp power and 143.8 Nm torque. Also, there is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, producing 114.4 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic gearbox, and a CVT automatic unit.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST

