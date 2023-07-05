Kia Seltos facelift debuts in India with a host of updates: Features explained

Kia India has taken the wrap off the Seltos facelift on July 4 . The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift comes with a host of updates compared to the outgoing model. With its booking slated to commence on July 14, the Kia Seltos facelift brings freshness to the segment, which is one of the bestselling in the country thanks to the increasing demand for SUVs.

Competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun, the Kia Seltos has already established itself as a popular car in India. In fact, globally, one in every 10 Kia cars sold is a Seltos. With the facelift version, Kia is expecting to boost its sales numbers further in India. The South Korean automaker has already introduced the Seltos facelift in the global market. Hence, the launch of the car was much expected in India for quite some time. However, Kia India has just unveiled the car here as of now, and the launch is slated to take place soon.

Besides the revamped design, the Kia Seltos facelift comes with a host of features onboard. The ADAS suite of the car packs 17 features along with 15 more safety features. Apart from these, the Seltos facelift also comes with several other features as well.

Here is a quick explainer of the features onboard the all-new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: ADAS

Kia says that the Seltos facelift gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) encompassing 17 autonomous Level 2 features that enable a safer, more intuitive driving experience. The ADAS claims to come equipped with the most advanced technology and stay vigilant over the driver's moves and the road ahead. The ADAS encompasses features such as smart cruise control with stop and go, Front Collision Warning (FCW), lane-keeping assist, and rear blind spot collision avoidance among others.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Safety features

2Besides the ADAS, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift comes with 15 high safety features that come as standard across all variants. All the Seltos facelift variants come with six airbags, ESC, Hill Assist Climb (HAC), intelligent surround view monitor, and rear disc brakes among others.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Connected car technology

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift comes with a host of connected car technology. Kia claims that the new Seltos offers home-to-car connectivity with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant along with next-generation Kia Connect. It allows the owner to control more than 60 functions of the car via the Kia Connect app on his or her smartwatch and smartphone remotely. The Seltos' connectivity features include over-the-air updates for the map and software, a voice-controlled sunroof, and remotely controlled ventilated seats.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: In-cabin premium features

Kia Seltos facelift's cabin comes with a host of premium features enhancing the car's appeal. It gets an electric parking brake, dual screen panoramic display featuring a 10.25-inch driver display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, an eight-speaker Bose surround system, eight-way power adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone fully automatic air conditioning system etc.

