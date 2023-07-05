HT Auto
2023 Kia Seltos launched with ADAS: 5 things to know

The Seltos has been a huge success in the Indian market for Kia. It helped the manufacturer in marking their presence in India's automotive industry. First launched in 2019, the Seltos gathered a major chunk of market share until the rivals started evolving. To tackle this, Kia has finally updated the Seltos with a facelifted version that has been upgraded in several ways. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Kia Seltos.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM
2023 Kia Seltos now gets Advanced Driver Aids System.
2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Exterior updates

The Seltos now gets an updated exterior. There is a new set of LED Daytime Running Lights, headlamps and tail lamps as well. The SUV now comes with a lightbar at the rear. Apart from this, the bumpers have been redesigned and they are more aggressive than before. Then there are the newly designed alloy wheels. They now measure up to 18 inches in size and have a crystal-cut design with a glossy black finish.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Cabin updates

Kia has also updated the cabin with a new dashboard layout that has a new centre console. The climate control system has also been updated as it gets more functionality in the form of a dual-zone system. There is a new instrument cluster on offer which is now a fully digital LCD unit. It measures 10.25 inches in size which is the same as the touchscreen infotainment system.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: New engine

Kia has introduced a new engine for the Seltos. They have discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and replaced it with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. It produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

There are no changes to the diesel engine and the naturally aspirated engine. Both of them are 1.5-litre units and produce around 115 bhp. The petrol engine puts out 144 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, the diesel engine produces 250 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Kia Carnival, EV9 electric SUV to launch in India soon, hints Korean carmaker

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Advanced Driver Aids System

The addition of the Advanced Driver Aids System is important considering more and more rivals will be adding this feature. Kia Seltos facelift is now equipped with 17 ADAS features such as Front Collision Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Safe Exit Warning and High Beam Assist etc.

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Standard safety features

The 2023 Seltos will be coming with 15 safety features as standard. It comes with ABS, Hill-Start Assist Control, Emergency Stop Signal, Brake Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Vehicle Stability Management and 6 airbags.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Kia India Kia Seltos

