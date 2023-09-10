Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 59,000 discount on select models in September across India

Published Sep 10, 2023

Select models sold through Arena dealerships are fetching massive discounts ahead of festive season

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is fetching the maximum discount of 59,000

WagonR is available with 35k cash discount with additional advantages like up to 20k exchange bonus and 4k corporate discount

The CNG variant of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with a comprehensive benefit of 54k inclusive of a cash discount of 30k

Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with a comprehensive discount of 55,000, but that is subject to different variants

This comprehensive discount of 55k includes 35l cash benefits, up to 20k exchange bonus, and 5k corporate discount

The ZXi and ZXi+ variants get cash discount of 25,000, while exchange bonus is reduced to 15k for cars older than seven years

The Alto K10 is available with a comprehensive benefit of 54,000

This comprehensive discount encompasses up to 35k cash discount, 15k exchange bonus and 4k corporate discount

The petrol automatic and CNG variants of Alto K10, get a cash discount of 20,000

Other models like Dzire, Ertiga, Celerio are also available with discounts ranging between 20,000 and 59,000
