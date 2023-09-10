Select models sold through Arena dealerships are fetching massive discounts ahead of festive season
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is fetching the maximum discount of ₹59,000
WagonR is available with ₹35k cash discount with additional advantages like up to ₹20k exchange bonus and ₹4k corporate discount
The CNG variant of Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with a comprehensive benefit of ₹54k inclusive of a cash discount of ₹30k
Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with a comprehensive discount of ₹55,000, but that is subject to different variants
This comprehensive discount of ₹55k includes ₹35l cash benefits, up to ₹20k exchange bonus, and ₹5k corporate discount
The ZXi and ZXi+ variants get cash discount of ₹25,000, while exchange bonus is reduced to ₹15k for cars older than seven years
The Alto K10 is available with a comprehensive benefit of ₹54,000
This comprehensive discount encompasses up to ₹35k cash discount, ₹15k exchange bonus and ₹4k corporate discount
The petrol automatic and CNG variants of Alto K10, get a cash discount of ₹20,000
Other models like Dzire, Ertiga, Celerio are also available with discounts ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹59,000