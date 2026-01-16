Kia expands Syros lineup with new HTK (EX) variant; prices start at 9.89 lakh

Kia India has expanded the Syros range with the launch of a new HTK (EX) trim, taking the total number of variants on sale to seven. The new trim is priced at ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with the petrol engine and ₹10.63 lakh (ex-showroom) with the diesel powertrain, and is positioned to bridge the gap between the existing HTK and higher trims in the lineup.

The HTK (EX) variant is based on the HTK (O) and adds several exterior and feature upgrades. These include LED DRLs, LED headlamps and taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the new trim gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a rear parking camera with sensors. Safety equipment remains comprehensive, with over 20 features on offer, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and vehicle stability management.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault New Duster 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Astor 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers

With the addition of the HTK (EX), Kia has also expanded diesel availability across the Syros range, giving buyers the option to choose this trim with either petrol or diesel power. The Syros continues to be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 116 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options depending on the variant.

The Kia Syros is slotted between the Sonet and the Seltos in the brand’s Indian portfolio. Launched in February 2025, the SUV is built on the reinforced K1 platform and carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. With the new HTK (EX) variant, Kia aims to broaden the Syros’ value proposition in the competitive midsize SUV segment by offering a wider spread of features and powertrain options at a lower price point.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: