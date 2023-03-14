Kia Carens launched with new turbo petrol engine with iMT gearbox. Check prices

Kia Carens, one of the best-selling three-row models in India, has been updated with a new engine compliant with the new RDE norms. The Korean carmaker has also introduced the iMT transmission technology in Carens. Launched in February last year, the Carens is now offered with the regular 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, the 1.5-litre diesel and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which has replaced the older 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit also comes mated to the seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol version will be available in nine variants. Three of them will be offered with the DCT transmission while six other variants will come with the iMT gearbox technology. The new turbo petrol unit will not be offered with a manual transmission option.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol with six-speed iMT gearbox is offered at a starting price of ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the iMT variants go up to ₹17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Luxury Plus 7 variant. The same engine with DCT gearbox will come at a starting price of ₹15.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range variant.

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine was recently introduced by Hyundai in Alcazar three-row SUV, one of the key rivals of Carens. The engine offers 160PS of power, about 20PS more than the 1.4-litre unit.

Watch: Kia Carens: First Drive Review

As far as the other variants of the Carens are concerned, the diesel engine has also been updated to meet the RDE norms. It will now come mated to either the iMT transmission or the 6-speed automatic transmission options offered earlier. Kia has withdrawn manual diesel variants. The updated diesel unit is marginally more powerful than the previous one, generating 116 PS. The 1.5-litre petrol variants remain the same. However, the prices of all variants have been revised.

