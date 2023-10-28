Maruti Ertiga rival, Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo Petrol: Quick review

The MPV segment is quite popular in India because how practical it is for most families.
Kia Carens has become one of the mahor players in the segment since it was first launched in the Indian market.
Kia recently replaced the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre unit which makes it the most powerful MPV in the segment.
The engine puts out 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The engine is very smooth and delivers power in a very linear fashion.
It can get to triple digit speeds in no time and can stay there all day long without any fuss.
It can cruise at 100 kmph in 7th gear at just 1800 rpm.
The fuel efficiency in city hovers around 9 kmpl.
While cruising at highway speeds the fuel efficiency can go up to 17 kmpl