Review in pics: Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo DCT is a fast family MPV
Kia has now replaced the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo-unit.
MPVs are quite practical but not everyone likes the design of them. However, that is not the case with the Carens. Kia made sure that the Carens stands out when compared to other MPVs in the Indian market. Carens get several SUV inspired elements that make it look quite good.
The interior feels quite premium and is a good place to be in. Everything is placed out ergonomically, The dual-tone theme makes the cabin feel airy. However, the gloss black elements do get dirty quite easily and are prone to scratches.
A few months back, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine was replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo unit. The new engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets a direct injection. It produces 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. That is a bump of 20 bhp and 11 Nm over the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is seamless for most part. It is only in Sport mode where it holds on to the gears and gearshifts can be felt. There are paddle shifters through which the driver can take manual control of the gearbox. They respond fairly quickly and can come in handy.
With the third-row down, the Carens has a massive boot space. However, with the third-row up, the boot space reduces significantly. Speaking of third-row, the occupants get adjustable headrests and recline angle, cup holders, blower, arm rest and USB ports to charge mobile devices.
The headlight throw of the Carens is not great. It feels insufficient especially while driving on highways during night time. The front parking sensors are a nice touch though.
In terms of ride quality, the Carens is quite comfortable. The suspension does a good job of ironing out bumps and potholes. The steering is light which makes it quite easy to drive in cities. However, as soon as you show Carens corners, you are immediately reminded that it is an MPV because of the body roll.
In the city, we managed to get a fuel efficiency figure of just under 10 kmpl whereas out on the highways, the fuel efficiency climbed up to 17 kmpl. The fuel efficiency drops quite fast if the driver starts pushing the engine.
Carens also comes with a rear table that can be used to work whereas at the rear of the driver seat there is an air purifier that shows AQI. The rear occupants also get their own blower controls but there is no different climate zone on offer.
First Published Date: 18 Nov 2023, 14:02 PM IST
