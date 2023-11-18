HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Review In Pics: Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo Dct Is A Fast Family Mpv

Review in pics: Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo DCT is a fast family MPV

Kia has now replaced the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbo-unit.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2023, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Carens
1/10
MPVs are quite practical but not everyone likes the design of them. However, that is not the case with the Carens. Kia made sure that the Carens stands out when compared to other MPVs in the Indian market. Carens get several SUV inspired elements that make it look quite good. 
Kia Carens
MPVs are quite practical but not everyone likes the design of them. However, that is not the case with the Carens. Kia made sure that the Carens stands out when compared to other MPVs in the Indian market. Carens get several SUV inspired elements that make it look quite good. 
Kia Carens
2/10
The interior feels quite premium and is a good place to be in. Everything is placed out ergonomically, The dual-tone theme makes the cabin feel airy. However, the gloss black elements do get dirty quite easily and are prone to scratches.
Kia Carens
The interior feels quite premium and is a good place to be in. Everything is placed out ergonomically, The dual-tone theme makes the cabin feel airy. However, the gloss black elements do get dirty quite easily and are prone to scratches.
Kia Carens
3/10
A few months back, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine was replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo unit. The new engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Kia Carens
A few months back, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine was replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo unit. The new engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carens
4/10
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets a direct injection. It produces 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. That is a bump of 20 bhp and 11 Nm over the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Kia Carens
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets a direct injection. It produces 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. That is a bump of 20 bhp and 11 Nm over the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Kia Carens
5/10
The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is seamless for most part. It is only in Sport mode where it holds on to the gears and gearshifts can be felt. There are paddle shifters through which the driver can take manual control of the gearbox. They respond fairly quickly and can come in handy.
Kia Carens
The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is seamless for most part. It is only in Sport mode where it holds on to the gears and gearshifts can be felt. There are paddle shifters through which the driver can take manual control of the gearbox. They respond fairly quickly and can come in handy.
Kia Carens
6/10
With the third-row down, the Carens has a massive boot space. However, with the third-row up, the boot space reduces significantly. Speaking of third-row, the occupants get adjustable headrests and recline angle, cup holders, blower, arm rest and USB ports to charge mobile devices.
Kia Carens
With the third-row down, the Carens has a massive boot space. However, with the third-row up, the boot space reduces significantly. Speaking of third-row, the occupants get adjustable headrests and recline angle, cup holders, blower, arm rest and USB ports to charge mobile devices.
Kia Carens
7/10
The headlight throw of the Carens is not great. It feels insufficient especially while driving on highways during night time. The front parking sensors are a nice touch though.
Kia Carens
The headlight throw of the Carens is not great. It feels insufficient especially while driving on highways during night time. The front parking sensors are a nice touch though.
Kia Carens
8/10
In terms of ride quality, the Carens is quite comfortable. The suspension does a good job of ironing out bumps and potholes. The steering is light which makes it quite easy to drive in cities. However, as soon as you show Carens corners, you are immediately reminded that it is an MPV because of the body roll.
Kia Carens
In terms of ride quality, the Carens is quite comfortable. The suspension does a good job of ironing out bumps and potholes. The steering is light which makes it quite easy to drive in cities. However, as soon as you show Carens corners, you are immediately reminded that it is an MPV because of the body roll.
Kia Carens
9/10
In the city, we managed to get a fuel efficiency figure of just under 10 kmpl whereas out on the highways, the fuel efficiency climbed up to 17 kmpl. The fuel efficiency drops quite fast if the driver starts pushing the engine.
Kia Carens
In the city, we managed to get a fuel efficiency figure of just under 10 kmpl whereas out on the highways, the fuel efficiency climbed up to 17 kmpl. The fuel efficiency drops quite fast if the driver starts pushing the engine.
Kia Carens
10/10
Carens also comes with a rear table that can be used to work whereas at the rear of the driver seat there is an air purifier that shows AQI. The rear occupants also get their own blower controls but there is no different climate zone on offer.
Kia Carens
Carens also comes with a rear table that can be used to work whereas at the rear of the driver seat there is an air purifier that shows AQI. The rear occupants also get their own blower controls but there is no different climate zone on offer.
First Published Date: 18 Nov 2023, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.