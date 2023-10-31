HT Auto
Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo vs Carens 1.4 Turbo: Has fuel efficiency taken a hit?

Kia made a big splash in the Indian market when they launched the Carens. Generally, people do not want to be seen in an MPV but one thing that you will have to agree on is that MPVs are practical and suit our Indian conditions. This is where the Carens became successful, it retained the practicality of an MPV but had a design inspired by an SUV and an interior design that looks a segment above.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 18:18 PM
Kia Carens
The Carens uses SUV-derived styling which makes it quite a handsome-looking MPV.
Kia used to offer the Carens with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The manufacturer has now discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and replaced it with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. However, it is still mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new engine produces 158 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. When compared, the 1.4-litre unit used to produce 138 bhp and 242 Nm. So, yes the new engine is more powerful. Now, the Indian market is very sensitive to fuel economy so a person might be wondering if a larger engine which is more powerful might be more thirsty.

We recently drove the Carens with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine extensively. During our testing, the Carens' fuel efficiency hovered around 9 kmpl in the city. However, on the highway, we were able to stretch the fuel efficiency up to 17 kmpl while following the speed limits. Because the gearbox on the Carens turbo is a 7-speed unit, the MPV can cruise at 100 kmph doing just 1,800 rpm. This ensures that the cabin stays silent and is a comfortable place to be in.

Is the Kia Sonet iMT the right city-bred sub-compact SUV for you?

Then there is the 1.4-litre turbo petrol which also delivers 9 kmpl in the city but on the highway, it returns around 16 kmpl. So, as it turns out, the 1.5-litre engine is slightly more efficient. This is probably because it has a larger displacement and it does not need to work as hard as the 1.4-litre unit out on the highways. Moreover, what also helps the 1.5-litre engine is the idle start/stop system which turns off the engine whenever the MPV comes to a stop and the restarts as soon as the driver takes his or her foot off the brake.

