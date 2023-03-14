Kia Carens launched with new turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox. Check prices

HT Auto
Kia Carens, one of the best-selling three-row models in India, has been updated with a new engine compliant with the new RDE norms. The Korean carmaker has also introduced the iMT transmission technology in Carens. Launched in February last year, the Carens is now offered with the regular 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, the 1.5-litre diesel and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which has replaced the older 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit also comes mated to the seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 18:03 PM
Kia has introduced the updated 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit after a year since the three-row MPV made its debut in India. The carmaker has also introduced the iMT gearbox option in Carens.
Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol version will be available in nine variants. Three of them will be offered with the DCT transmission while six other variants will come with the iMT gearbox technology. The new turbo petrol unit will not be offered with a manual transmission option.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol with six-speed iMT gearbox is offered at a starting price of 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the iMT variants go up to 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Luxury Plus 7 variant. The same engine with DCT gearbox will come at a starting price of 15.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range variant.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol variantsPrices for iMT (in ex-showroom)Prices for DCT (in ex-showroom)
Premium12 lakh 
Prestige13.25 lakh 
Prestige Plus14.75 lakh15.75 lakh
Luxury16.20 lakh 
Luxury Plus 6-seater17.50 lakh18.40 lakh
Luxury Plus 7-seater17.55 lakh18.45 lakh

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine was recently introduced by Hyundai in Alcazar three-row SUV, one of the key rivals of Carens. The engine offers 160PS of power, about 20PS more than the 1.4-litre unit.

Watch: Kia Carens: First Drive Review

As far as the other variants of the Carens are concerned, the diesel engine has also been updated to meet the RDE norms. It will now come mated to either the iMT transmission or the 6-speed automatic transmission options offered earlier. Kia has withdrawn manual diesel variants. The updated diesel unit is marginally more powerful than the previous one, generating 116 PS. The 1.5-litre petrol variants remain the same.

The prices of all variants of Carens have been revised. The naturally aspirated petrol variants now come with a starting price of 10.45 lakh and goes up to 11.65 lakh, an increase of around 25,000 for each variant.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre diesel variantsPrice (in ex-shorwoom)
Premium12.65 lakh 
Prestige13.85 lakh 
Prestige Plus15.35 lakh
Luxury16.8 lakh 
Luxury Plus 6S18 lakh 
Luxury Plus 7S18 lakh
Luxury Plus 6S AT18.9 lakh
Luxury Plus 7S AT18.95 lakh

Carens is now one of the best-selling three row passenger vehicles in India. Launched just a year ago, it has quickly become one of the key models for Kia, contributing significantly in increasing the Korean carmaker's sales in the country. The Kia Carens celebrated its first anniversary in February as the Korean auto giant sold 76,904 units in the first year of sales. Last month, Carens found 6,248 homes across India.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 18:03 PM IST
