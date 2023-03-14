Kia Carens launched with new turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox. Check prices

Kia Carens, one of the best-selling three-row models in India, has been updated with a new engine compliant with the new RDE norms. The Korean carmaker has also introduced the iMT transmission technology in Carens. Launched in February last year, the Carens is now offered with the regular 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, the 1.5-litre diesel and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which has replaced the older 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit also comes mated to the seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol version will be available in nine variants. Three of them will be offered with the DCT transmission while six other variants will come with the iMT gearbox technology. The new turbo petrol unit will not be offered with a manual transmission option.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol with six-speed iMT gearbox is offered at a starting price of ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the iMT variants go up to ₹17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Luxury Plus 7 variant. The same engine with DCT gearbox will come at a starting price of ₹15.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to ₹18.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range variant.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants Prices for iMT (in ₹ ex-showroom) Prices for DCT (in ₹ ex-showroom) Premium 12 lakh Prestige 13.25 lakh Prestige Plus 14.75 lakh 15.75 lakh Luxury 16.20 lakh Luxury Plus 6-seater 17.50 lakh 18.40 lakh Luxury Plus 7-seater 17.55 lakh 18.45 lakh

Similar Products Find more Cars Kia Carens 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl ₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2023 ₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Kia Seltos 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl ₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Kia Sonet 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl ₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos Facelift 1353 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual ₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine was recently introduced by Hyundai in Alcazar three-row SUV, one of the key rivals of Carens. The engine offers 160PS of power, about 20PS more than the 1.4-litre unit.

Watch: Kia Carens: First Drive Review

As far as the other variants of the Carens are concerned, the diesel engine has also been updated to meet the RDE norms. It will now come mated to either the iMT transmission or the 6-speed automatic transmission options offered earlier. Kia has withdrawn manual diesel variants. The updated diesel unit is marginally more powerful than the previous one, generating 116 PS. The 1.5-litre petrol variants remain the same.

The prices of all variants of Carens have been revised. The naturally aspirated petrol variants now come with a starting price of ₹10.45 lakh and goes up to ₹11.65 lakh, an increase of around ₹25,000 for each variant.

Kia Carens 1.5-litre diesel variants Price (in ₹ ex-shorwoom) Premium 12.65 lakh Prestige 13.85 lakh Prestige Plus 15.35 lakh Luxury 16.8 lakh Luxury Plus 6S 18 lakh Luxury Plus 7S 18 lakh Luxury Plus 6S AT 18.9 lakh Luxury Plus 7S AT 18.95 lakh

Carens is now one of the best-selling three row passenger vehicles in India. Launched just a year ago, it has quickly become one of the key models for Kia, contributing significantly in increasing the Korean carmaker's sales in the country. The Kia Carens celebrated its first anniversary in February as the Korean auto giant sold 76,904 units in the first year of sales. Last month, Carens found 6,248 homes across India.

First Published Date: