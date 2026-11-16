JSW Motors’ official registration website goes live

JSW Motors Limited is all set to debut in December 2026. Ahead of that, the automaker has made its official registration website live, offering prospective customers a dedicated platform to register their interest in the upcoming passenger vehicles the auto company is slated to launch in the Indian market.

JSW Motors Ltd. will accept registrations exclusively through its official website (www.jswmotors.com), as the automaker has stated in an official release. The JSW Group has been showing its keen interest in the Indian automobile industry for quite some time. It joined hands with MG Motors previously, which paved ay for tje JSW MG Motors. Later, the homegrown conglomerate launched its electric commercial vehicle brand Ampstar. Now, the passenger vehicle brand of the company is all set for launch next month.

JSW Motors has already joined hands with more than 50 suppliers and technology firms across India, Europe, Japan, China and South Korea to launch its first car in the country, which is going to be a plug-in hybrid SUV. Built on a platform from China's Chery Automobile, the upcoming plug-in hybrid SUV has been engineered for Indian roads with local suppliers.

The first SUV from the brand would be christened as Combat and it would be based on the Jetour T2. The five-seat SUV will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and will probably be produced at the JSW Motors plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

JSW Combat: Powertrain and Range

The India-spec JSW Combat is expected to use a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 18.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors powering the front wheels. The powertrain is likely to be mated to a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with a combined output of 355 bhp peak power and 610 Nm of maximum torque.

According to the claimed figures, the SUV could deliver an all-electric range of 90 km under the NEDC testing cycle. With a full fuel tank and a charged battery, its total driving range is expected to reach up to 1,100 km. Additionally, the globally available Jetour T2 is offered with multiple plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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