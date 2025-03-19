Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Here's what is special in this special edition of the SUV

Jeep has introduced the Compass Sandstorm Edition in India as a limited-run version of its popular SUV. This special edition comes with unique styling elements, added features and a premium of ₹50,000 over the standard model. Available in three trims—Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O)—the Sandstorm Edition is designed to offer an enhanced aesthetic and feature-rich experience. Here are five key highlights of this new edition:

1 Exterior changes The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition features custom sandstorm-themed decals on the bonnet and side profiles, giving it a rugged and distinctive look. A special Sandstorm badge is placed above the front fender. The Sandstorm Edition enhances the Compass’s road presence with LED reflector lights, 17-inch alloy wheels and additional comfort features inside the cabin. These upgrades aim to enhance its exclusivity compared to the regular Compass.

2 Interior and features Inside the cabin, Jeep has introduced new seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dashcams, and new floor mats. Additionally, a Sandstorm badge has been added to the interior, reinforcing the special edition theme. The Sports variant comes equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Longitude trims feature a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen with advanced connectivity features, wireless smartphone charging and an in-car connectivity suite.

3 Pricing The Sandstorm Edition is based on the Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O) variants of the standard Compass. Prices range between ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹27.33 lakh (ex-showroom) making it a premium yet accessible option for buyers looking for a unique Compass variant.

5 Dimensions The dimensions too, like the mechanicals remain the same making the Compass Sandstorm edition measure 4,405 mm in length, 1,818 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,636 mm and the fuel tank capacity is 60 litres.

