Isuzu Motors India hits 1 lakh units production milestone at Andhra Pradesh plant

Isuzu Motors India has achieved a new milestone having rolled out one lakh vehicles from its Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh. The 100,000th vehicle to roll out is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck. The lifestyle offering remains one of the more popular choices in the segment and is available in multiple variants.

Isuzu India 1 Lakh Production

Isuzu Motors India has achieved the production milestone in about eight years since it first commenced operations in the country in April 2016. The plant has been exporting to other markets from India since 2017. The automaker offers pick-up trucks for passenger and commercial operations in India. It also retails the MU-X full-size SUV in the country.

Isuzu Motors said it doubled its vehicle and engine production in the last two years. The utility vehicle maker further said that the manufacturer strengthened its India operations for the domestic market, while also contributing towards expanding its footprint globally.

Isuzu doubled its vehicle and engine production in the last two years showing growing demand for the automaker's products

Speaking about the one lakh production milestone, Rajesh Mittal, President & Managing Director, Isuzu Motor India, said, “At Isuzu Motors India, we take immense pride in our journey here in India. Over the years, the company has achieved significant milestones in both production and exports. One key highlight is that, around 22 per cent of our production line workforce comprises talented women. This showcases our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion. Additionally, 100 per cent of our production workforce are diploma engineers and they make world-class vehicles adhering to the same global standards of Isuzu’s manufacturing and operational excellence. This has enabled us to become the leading exporter of commercial vehicles from India. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to provide products and services of the highest level of quality in India and in the overseas market.?

Speaking about the India operations, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said “Achieving this milestone is a testament to the trust our customers place in delivering vehicles of reliable and versatile products of the highest quality that are made for India. This is a proud moment for us and it reflects our unwavering commitment to India, a market of immense potential and strategic importance to Isuzu. We remain focused on delivering value-driven, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions to the delight of our customers."

Isuzu Made-in-India Utility Vehicles

Isuzu commenced its Phase II operations in 2020 at the plant with the inauguration of a press shop facility and engine assembly plant. The automaker has rolled out over 14 lakh pressed parts since then. Isuzu also said it has expanded its reach across the country in 2024 and is looking to expand its touchpoints further for a more seamless ownership experience. That said, Isuzu is yet to bring the new generation V-Cross and MU-X UVs to the Indian market, although both models are already on sale in other South East Asian countries.

