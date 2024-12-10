HT Auto
Isuzu announces Winter Camp for customers. Check benefits

| Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 14:33 PM
  • Here is a look at the special offers available for Isuzu customers under its latest I-Care Winter Service Camp.
The Isuzu range comprising pickups and SUVs is available for private and commercial buyers
The Isuzu range comprising pickups and SUVs is available for private and commercial buyers

Isuzu Motors India has announced it is hosting a Winter Service Camp for customers this month. The winter camp is being held between December 9 and 14, 2024, across the brand’s authorised dealerships pan India. Customers of the D-Max, V-Cross, MU7, MU-X, and other Isuzu models can avail of a host of special offers and benefits, specific to the season. Here’s a look at the offers available.

The Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp offers a host of benefits including a free 37-point comprehensive vehicle check-up, a 10 per cent discount on labour services, and a 5 per cent discount on parts, lubricants and other fluids. Furthermore, the automaker is offering a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of roadside assistance from the company. Lastly, Isuzu is offering free regen for its BS6-compliant vehicles.

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max gets a new Cab-Chassis variant in India, priced at 10 lakh

Isuzu Vehicle Range In India

Isuzu retails a range of offerings in India for both passenger and commercial operations. While the D-Max range is largely relegated to commercial use, the V-Cross is a lifestyle pick-up targeted at private buyers. There’s also the Isuzu MU-X SUV that takes on the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the like.

Isuzu Service Centres

Isuzu says its service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country. The winter camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhandup (Mumbai), Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hisar, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, LB Nagar (Hyderabad), Leh, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi, Noida, Nellore, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ratnagiri, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Satara, Shivamogga, Siliguri, Solapur, Surat, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 14:33 PM IST

