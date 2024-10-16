Isuzu D-Max Ambulance launched at 26 lakh with AIS-125 Type C-compliance

The new Isuzu D-Max Ambulance variant has been launched in India priced at ₹26 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and the pick-up-based ambulance meets the AIS-125 Type C specifications. The new offering aims to enhance the reliability, safety and comfort in patient transportation and aims to offer the best in the ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulance category with 14 best-in-class features.

Isuzu D-Max Ambulance: What Are AIS-125 Type-C Specifications?

The Isuzu D-Max Ambulance gets a single-cab design maximising space in the patient transport compartment to meet the AIS-125 Type C Ambulance specifications. The vehicle is fully equipped with the mandatory warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights and PA system along with the high visibility stickers on the vehicle body. The automaker says the interiors have been particularly built to be hygienic, durable, and rust-free with PUF-insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) body panels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Isuzu D-Max 2499 cc 2499 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Isuzu V-Cross 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25.52 Lakhs Compare View Offers Isuzu MU-X 1898.0 cc 1898.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 33.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mean Metal Motors Azani 120 Kwh 120 Kwh 700 km 700 km ₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max gets a new Cab-Chassis variant in India, priced at ₹10 lakh

The rear doors are wide and can be fully opened for easy ingress and egress of the medical response team, especially when handling the stretcher-cum-trolley. The vehicle also gets a built-in ramp, while there are multiple storage units too.

Furthermore, the rear body gets fixed glass windows on the doors and sliding ones on sides. The rear doors are wide and can be fully opened for easy ingress and egress of the medical response team via the step or when handling the stretcher-cum-trolley. The vehicle also gets a built-in ramp, while there are multiple storage units placed within easy reach in the rear compartment.

The rear unit and driver cabin have a sliding window for quick communication and a black privacy curtain. Moreover, the patient compartment has an external storage provision for oxygen cylinders, while the hose, oxygen manifold source and delivery system with oxygen humidifier and more, have been provided by the factory complying with the AIS-125 specifications.

Isuzu Motors India has optimised the new D-Max Ambulance making it more usable in Indian conditions. The ambulance is based on the iGrip platform that underpins the D-Max range and gets the Hi-Ride suspension with an SUV-like double wishbone aimed to offer additional comfort and better damping. It gets a shorter wheelbase allowing for higher manoeuvrability in tight spaces, making it more accessible in urban and rural conditions.

Isuzu says the flat peak torque curve on the D-Max Ambulance results in a best-in-class acceleration, which can be crucial for a quick response during the "golden hour"

Isuzu D-Max Ambulance Specs & Features

Power on the Isuzu D-Max Ambulance comes from the tried and tested 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The company says the vehicle gets a flat peak torque curve resulting in a best-in-class acceleration that can be crucial for a quick response during the “golden hour". Other safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, ESC, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist, traction control, Brake Override system, and more. The driver and front passenger get three-point seatbelts with pre-tensioner load limiters, seat belt warning system, collapsible steering column and side intrusion protection beam for the front cabin.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: