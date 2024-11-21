Compass to Grand Cherokee: Jeep India offering benefits worth up to 12 lakh before year ends

As the year is nearing its end, Jeep India is offering massive benefits on almost its entire SUV portfolio. The iconic SUV manufacturer is offering up to ₹12 lakh benefits on the brand's flagship product in the country, the Grand Cherokee . Also, the automaker is offering up to ₹4.70 lakh benefits on the most affordable and bestselling SUV Compass , while the Jeep Meridian offers benefits of up to ₹4.95 lakh.

The American auto major is aiming to boost sales with these year-end offers on its SUVs. The carmaker hopes these benefits, along with the high demand for SUVs and crossovers in the country, will propel the OEM's sales before the year ends but will also ensure reduced inventory of the MY2024 models in dealerships.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 18.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Wrangler 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jeep Avenger 50.8 kWh 50.8 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 77.50 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Jeep Sub-4m SUV 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Safari 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is the most affordable and bestselling SUV of the carmaker in India from the OEM. This SUV is available with benefits of up to ₹4.70 lakh on select variants. The benefits available on the Jeep Compass include discounts and other offers. The OEM is offering corporate benefits worth ₹1.40 lakh on the MY2024 models. The Anniversary Edition of Compass is available with a cash discount of up to ₹2.50 lakh, along with up to ₹25,000 exchange bonus. Also, the automaker is offering a special discount of ₹15,000 for professionals from select sectors.

Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian, the three-row SUV based on the Compass is available with benefits up to ₹4.95 lakh. These benefits include cash discounts along with corporate offers worth up to ₹1.85 lakh on MY2024 models, depending on the variant. Besides that, there is also a special offer worth ₹30,000 for loyalty customers and buyers from select professions. Also, the customers can benefit from a ₹25,000 change bonus.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the flagship SUV of the carmaker in the Indian market. This SUV is available with benefits worth as high as ₹12 lakh, which includes cash discounts and other benefits.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: