The first-ever electric Golf GTi confirmed. Here's when it is expected to arrive

While Volkswagen has set the Indian automotive industry abuzz with the news of the Golf GTI Mark 8 arriving soon, an all-electric version of the Golf GTI has been confirmed to be under development by Thomas Schafer, the CEO of Volkswagen. According to an interview report published by Auto Express, Schafer promised that the car would be a ‘monster-car’.

This will be the first all-electric Golf GTI and will be built on the SSP Platform, with plans to launch by the decade's end. However, Volkswagen will continue updating the existing Golf until then. The sporty car has solidified its status as one of the most iconic hot hatches ever. Given the significance of this flagship model, substantial conceptual work is already in progress to electrify the original GTI. The CEO also added that if a GTI is introduced, it must be a true GTI.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 52 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2025 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace

Electric Golf GTI: Expected specifications

The notable update is that the GTI will be front-wheel drive, even though its closest electric counterpart, the ID.3 GTX, features a 322 bhp rear-wheel drive motor. This output is about 80 bhp greater than the current 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol GTI, but the e-GTI might achieve a similar power leap due to the precision torque control an electric motor allows each front wheel.

The first electric Golf R, also under consideration according to Schafer, will leverage its R concept of all-wheel drive to enable a further power increase. He also stated, the ID.2 GTI, already presented in concept form, will establish the new hot Golf's standards.

The official mentioned that the development of an entire lineup of GTIs is underway, and the ID.2 GTI would be their first electric model. The brand’s head has driven the forthcoming GTI, expected to arrive in 2026. He explained that they’ve tested some prototypes with the new configuration and it is ‘astonishing’.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI first batch sold out, bookings closed

Schafer refrained from commenting on whether the GTI would mimic Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N with its simulated gear shifts and sound system. It also includes drift mode and electronic features typically reserved for the more performance-oriented Golf R electric. However, he mentioned that the GTI suspension is expected to provide the classic combination of ride comfort and quick turning response.

The inaugural Golf GTI produced 108 bhp from its 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This will dramatically differ from the forthcoming all-electric Golf GTI, expected to exceed 300bhp, arriving some 54 years later—yet hopefully, its core DNA remains intact.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: