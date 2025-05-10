Volkswagen Golf GTI first batch sold out, bookings closed

Volkswagen India has announced that they are no longer accepting bookings for the Golf GTI . So, the first batch of hot hatchback is sold out. Volkswagen is bringing the Golf GTI to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit route. The prices are not yet announced, but the booking amount was set to ₹2,65,370. Volkswagen clarified that only a limited number of indivi dual s from this list will ultimately be selected to own the GTI.

What are the engine specifications of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.

What is the expected price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Golf GTI aims to establish itself as the premier performance hatchback in the Indian market, facing limited direct competition. Its primary rival is the Mini Cooper S, which is also esteemed as an iconic performance hatchback. The anticipated price for the VW Golf GTI is expected to exceed ₹50 lakh ex-showroom.

The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹ 50 lakh mark

What is the top speed and 0-100 kmph acceleration time of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

How is the exterior design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The 2024 Golf GTI upholds its legacy with distinctive design features, showcasing a classic yet dynamic appearance. The front is adorned with the iconic Volkswagen grille, prominently featuring the 'GTI' emblem. Additionally, it is equipped with matrix-LED headlights that improve visibility. The front bumper exhibits a bold design, defined by an eye-catching honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the rear, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts emphasize the vehicle's performance-driven aesthetics. Furthermore, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be on the sides.

How is the interior and features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts an elegant all-black interior complemented by an intuitive dashboard design. It includes sport bucket seats that offer exceptional support for passengers. The three-spoke steering wheel, featuring the GTI emblem, enhances the car's sporty look, further emphasized by metallic pedals and digital climate controls designed specifically for the GTI. At the heart of the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that facilitates smartphone integration and includes cutting-edge automotive technologies. Additionally, the vehicle provides automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities to improve comfort and convenience.

