Is Renault Kwid the perfect first-car option for budget buyer like you?

The entry-level car segment has been under some stress for some time now and while it may signal increase in purchasing power, it may also indicate the lack of options for potential buyers. The compact entry-level car segment has seen no new models being introduced in recent months which means your options for a really affordable car still is what it was. And while Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 still calls the shots here, the Renault Kwid has persisted as a primary challenger to it.

If the Alto is just way too common for your liking and budget is a serious consideration, the only real option at the entry-level car market is Renaul

The Renault Kwid was first launched in India back in 2015 and had a starting price of just ₹2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It was a time when entry-level cars were still at the very core of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The response was mixed at best with many opting for it because of its extremely compact proportions and affordable price tag while others labelling it as a toy car.

The fact that Kwid is still on the market, however, may indicate that there is some degree of resonance it has with the price-conscious buyers in the country, especially those in smaller towns and even villages. But does it hold its weight beyond the price proposition?

Here are the main pros and cons of the Renault Kwid in India:

What is the price of Renault Kwid in India?

Renault Kwid Climber variant comes with alloy wheels.

The Renault Kwid is priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that it is slightly more expensive than its main rival in Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which has a price range between ₹4 lakh and ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). In a staright-up price fight, the Kwid is slightly more expensive than the Alto K10.

What are the features on Renault Kwid?

Depending on the variant, the Kwid offers a number of key features including a central display screen and steering-mounted controls. The control switches for front windows and the door locks are located just under the main display unit.

Here is where Kwid seeks to impress. The base Kwid 1.0 RXE variant comes with the basic array of features like power steering, tachometer, engine immobilizer, ABS, two airbags and impact-sensing auto door unlock. As one goes up the variant list of the Kwid, the model starts offering additional comfort and convenience highlights like reverse camera, rear power windows, rear-seat armrest and multi-function steering wheel. The car also comes with AMT for driving convenience and the Kwid Climber dual-tone version looks quite sporty from the outside as well.

What is the space like on the inside of Renault Kwid?

Space on the backseat of the Renault Kwid is adequate for small families. While packing in three adults here, especially on long journeys, may be difficult, it is fairly comfortable for five on city commutes.

The Kwid is one of the smallest cars in the Indian market at present. But it is still longer, wider and with a better wheelbase than Alto K10. It, however, is slightly shorter than the Maruti Suzuki model.

Renault Kwid dimensions Length (mm) 3731 Width (mm) 1579 Height (mm) 1474 Wheelbase (mm) 2422 Cargo space (litres) 279

What this means is that space in the cabin is decent for a car in this segment. Keep expectations limited and the Kwid can be a great option for small families, yes even on highway journeys. Additionally, there is 279 litres of boot space which is quite generous for a car in this segment.

What is it like to drive the Kwid?

The Kwid from Renault gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine under the hood which puts out 67 bhp and offers 91 Nm of torque. True, this here is no hot racer but what it instead is is a practical city car that gets daily job done. The AMT adds to the convenience and fuel efficiency of around 18 kmpl in the city is decent. Where it falls short though is it stability at relatively high speeds where it wobbles uncomfortably at speeds close to three digits.

Who is the Renault Kwid meant for?

Sporty looks and a practical cabin are the main highlights of the Renault Kwid. It is not a great option for long journeys but as an entry-level car, it makes a good case for itself.

The Kwid is a fun car for the price you pay. It looks stylish and has decent space in the cabin. If opting for the upper variants, the feature list is respectable as well. While it may be far from great for frequent highway journeys, it is ideal for anyone looking to buy an affordable car that looks sporty and can be easy on the pocket.

