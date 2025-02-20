HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News India’s First Festival For Cars: Five Things To Know About Generation Speed 2025

India’s first festival for cars: 5 things to know about Generation Speed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2025, 14:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Generation Speed 2025 will take place on February 22-23 at Aamby Valley Air Strip. This motorsport festival features over 200 iconic vehicles and acti
...
Generation Speed 2025
Generation Speed 2025 will take place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip near Lonavala
Generation Speed 2025
Generation Speed 2025 will take place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip near Lonavala

The inaugural edition of Generation Speed 2025 is set to take place at the Aamby Valley Air Strip near Lonavala on February 22 and 23, 2025. Organised by the creators of India Bike Week, this event aims to bring together motorsport enthusiasts, car and bike collectors, and adventure seekers for a weekend focused on speed and performance. The festival promises to bring something for everyone, with over 200 iconic vehicles to be on display.

Generation Speed will host a curated car display, including Indian Formula racers, rally cars, drag cars, and classic sports cars. Enthusiasts will have access to modified cars selected through a nationwide scouting tour, rare supercars at the "Speed Shikhari's Den," and race bikes, including entries from Hero Motorsports and Royal Enfield. A special exhibition lap will allow visitors to witness these vehicles in action, and guided tours of the exhibits will also be available to the public.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Rolls-Royce unveils the most powerful Spectre yet, the Black Badge. Here's what it gets

Motorsport icons such as Rohit Isaac, Vicky Chandhok, Veer Sheth, Sanjay Takale, and Adil Darukhanawala will be present, along with rally and endurance racing champions. The festival further aims to highlight women in motorsport, with drivers including Aashi Hanspal and Kajal Prajapati sharing their experiences.

Generation Speed: Events, activities, and more

Attendees at Generation Speed can participate in various activities, including drift taxi rides, go-karting, off-roading, and the Defender Experience. A Speedway Shootout featuring high-performance cars like the Nissan GTR and Audi R8 will also be held. Other competitions include the GS Drift Championship, an Autocross Championship sanctioned by the FMSCI, and a Pitstop Challenge.

Adventure Square will offer additional activities such as zip-lining, rock climbing, and paramotoring. There will be a dedicated family zone with a Gen S Kids Zone, and families can choose to camp overnight at the venue. As with all festivals, attendees can shop for motoring accessories and apparel at the Generation of Speed.

Also Read : Eyeing a Japanese sports bike? Kawasaki Ninja range gets discounts of up to 45,000

The festival will conclude with an evening of live music and DJ sets. Announcements from the motorsports community will take place on the main stage, including new vehicle showcases and upcoming racing league details.

Generation Speed 2025: Tickets

While attendees can get a General Access Day Pass at 1,495, families can opt for the Family Pass at 4,495. The latter includes entry for two adults and up to two children (under 16). The Ultra Pass offers a more premium experience at 6,995 with paddock access, premium parking, and festival merchandise. The Platinum Pass is priced at 5.5 lakh for four guests, offering a luxurious experience with helicopter transfers, a premium hotel stay, and exclusive race/drift car experiences, among others.

Registration for driving experiences and competitions is open, with limited slots available. More details and bookings can be accessed at the official Generation Speed website.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2025, 14:14 PM IST
TAGS: india bike wee ibw

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.