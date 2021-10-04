Top Sections
In pics: Tata Punch comes as a feature-packed offering in compact proportions

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 12:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tata Punch will be offered in seven colours and four variants - which Tata calls its Personas.
  • Tata Punch variants are called Pure, Adventure Persona, Accomplished and Persona.

1/7Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of 21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch.
2/7The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV. 
3/7Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
4/7As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor. 
5/7Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others.
6/7The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.
7/7Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 
