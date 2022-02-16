In pics: Mercedes-AMG EQE debuts as second performance EV from German brand
Mercedes-AMG EQE is part of the German carmaker's performance car offensive for its electric fleet this year. It is based on Mercedes-Benz's EVA 2 platform.
Mercedes has revealed the AMG version of the EQE electric sedan. It is the second performance model in its fully electric vehicle lineup after EQS.
Mercedes will offer the AMG EQE in trims, which include 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ versions. Lookwise, both models are not too different from the standard EQE with a coupe-like shape.
At the sides, the AMG EQE gets high-gloss black treatment. At the rear, it gets larger rear spoiler.
Both AMG EQEs stand on 21-inch light-alloy wheels which uses AMG high-performance brake system with six-piston brake callipers.
The cabin of the AMG EQE is full of AMG features like a sporty ambience, AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers. It also gets an electronic instrument cluster with AMG-specific designs.
The AMG EQE 43 comes packed with a 90.6 kWh lithium battery pack which returns a range that varies from 462 km to 533 km. The AMG EQE 53 offers a range between 444 kms to 518 kms on single charge.
The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
