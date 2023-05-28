In pics: McLaren Artura is brand's first-ever series-produced hybrid supercar
1/9 McLaren Automotive has launched the Artura supercar in the Indian car market, price upwards of ₹5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The cost will go up depending on the customization options chosen by the customer. 2/9 Artura is McLaren's first-ever series-production high-performance Hybrid supercar. Its name is a combination of Art and Future. 3/9 McLaren Artura is powered by an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that has been twin-turbocharged and gets hybrid assistance as well. 4/9 The engine of the McLaren Artura comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels only. 5/9 The top speed of McLaren Artura is electronically restricted to 330 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds. 6/9 McLaren Artura comes with four driving modes - E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. The E-mode is the default mode. 7/9 Artura is the first model in the automaker’s range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). 8/9 Artura supercar gets a 7.4 kWh battery pack for the e-motor that alone gives a range of 31 km. 9/9 McLaren has said that it has already captured a 25 per cent market share of the segment in less than one year of operations in India and has already sold more than 20 cars here.
28 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST