The popular Maruti Suzuki car is available with discounts ranging up to ₹42,000
The benefits include cash discount of up to ₹15,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000, and a corporate discount of ₹7,000
This discount comes immediately after the automaker announced up to ₹5,000 price hike for the Swift in January 2024
Maruti Suzuki is currently working on new generation Swift which is expected to launch sometime later this year
The new-gen Swift comes with a wide range of design and feature updates
Without hurting the basic signature silhouette of the hatchback, the updated Swift has become more stylish
A major update in the new Swift is introduction of hybrid powertrain
The cabin too features a host of updates enhancing its premium quotient
The current hatchback comes priced from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)