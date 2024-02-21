Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India

Published Feb 21, 2024

The popular Maruti Suzuki car is available with discounts ranging up to 42,000

The benefits include cash discount of up to 15,000, exchange bonus of up to 20,000, and a corporate discount of 7,000

This discount comes immediately after the automaker announced up to 5,000 price hike for the Swift in January 2024

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on new generation Swift which is expected to launch sometime later this year

The new-gen Swift comes with a wide range of design and feature updates

Without hurting the basic signature silhouette of the hatchback, the updated Swift has become more stylish

A major update in the new Swift is introduction of hybrid powertrain

The cabin too features a host of updates enhancing its premium quotient

The current hatchback comes priced from 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
