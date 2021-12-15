Top Sections
In pics: Luxury electric vehicles launched in India in 2021

11 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 01:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Fast, luxurious and clean, the ultra premium electric vehicles from the likes of Mercedes, Audi and BMW are charging ahead in a niche automotive space of EVs in India.

1/11Luxury automotive brands have been in top gear to drive in electric vehicles in India and while the segment is a niche within a niche EV sphere in the country, the traction for these imported cars has been quite strong. Take a look at some of the luxury EVs available in India currently.
2/11Jaguar I-Pace was launched in India in March of 2021 at a starting price point of 1.06 crore (ex showroom). Available in three variants - S, SE and HSE, the I-Pace has been a solid performer in the EV space the world over.
3/11The I-PACE is equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, It produces 395 hp and 696 Nm torque. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.
4/11Audi flew off the electric block in July with the launch of its e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55. Prices start at around 1 crore (ex showroom). Both e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have dual electric motor delivering 402 hp of power and 664 Nm of torque. The e-tron 50 offers 308 hp and has 540 Nm of torque.
5/11The e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 feature 95kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Audi e-tron 50 gets a 71kWh battery pack at its core.
6/11Audi further diversified its EV range in India with the launch of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT (in red).
7/11BMW became the newest luxury OEM to drive in an EV. And first off the block is its flagship electric SUV called iX. Priced at 1.16 crore, the BMW iX has two electric motors and puts out 326 hp and offers 630 Nm of torque.
8/11The BMW iX can hit 100 kmph in 6,.1 seconds and has a 425 km WLTP range.
9/11Mercedes was the first to drive in a luxury EV to India with the EQC enjoying early advantage. The EQC made its India debut in October of 2020 and was priced at just under 1 crore at the time. It has two electric motors and puts out 402 hp and offers 760 Nm of torque. The range is around 450 kms per charge.
10/112021 has the potential for more excitement with Volvo XC40 Recharge set to make India debut. XC40 gets a 78 kWh battery pack and is expected to have a range of 400 kilometres.
11/11The new BMW i4 eDrive40 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, with 335 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque.
