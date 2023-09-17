This electric motorcycle offers up to 150-km range; costs under 1.5 lakh

Published Sep 17, 2023

The bike is claimed to juice up to 90% in less than three hours

The manufacturer says that the electric motorcycle consumes 1.5 units per charge

 It gets a top speed of 80 kmph and churns out 140 Nm of peak torque

The mX9 is powered by a 4,000-watt BLDC hub motor 

 Brake regeneration helps in recharging the battery pack when the rider lets go of the throttle

Suspension duties are done by up-side down forks in the front

Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear

Features include a USB port, LED turn indicators and a TFT screen with navigation

 It gets Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, park assist, hill assist and reverse assist
