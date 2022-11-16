Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Lexus Rx 500h Is A Beasty Suv Straight Out Of Wakanda

In pics: Lexus RX 500h is a beasty SUV straight out of Wakanda

Lexus RX 500h special edition has been influenced by the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 13:43 PM
1/10 Lexus and Adidas joined hands to launch a special edition of RX 500h themed around Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
2/10 Adidas has added sporty elements across the body of the SUV, at exterior and inside the cabin as well.
3/10 The door trims, speaker panels come with unique design that has been inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
4/10 The cabin sports gold coloured accents on door trims, upholstery.

5/10 The seats have been designed by Adidas and come with special Lexus badge, while the sportswear brand's emblem too is there.
6/10 The steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, centre console - everything get Black Panther touch with special upholstery and unique colour treatment.
7/10 The special edition of the Lexus RX 500h comes with Direct 4 technology, which channels power to all the four wheels.
8/10 The wheels too come with special F Sport emblem and influence from Wakanda.
9/10 The special edition RX 500h gets sharp LED headlamps, gold accented parts on bumper, a special body decal that has been influenced by Black Panther.
10/10 A diamond pattern inlayed across the hood of the car is there, which has been inspired by the Black Panther’s claw necklace.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 13:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus RX 500h Lexus luxury SUV
