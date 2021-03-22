Top Sections
In Pics: Audi S5 Sportback launched in India

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 11:55 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Audi S5 Sportback has been launched as a CBU product in India.
  • Its rivals include Mercedes-AMG C 43, Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG and BMW M340i.

1/8Inside, the new Audi S5 Sportback gets an all-black treatment that gels well with its exterior design. There is a 10-inch floating touchscreen to keep the user informed and engaged. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
2/8Audi S5 Sportback has been launched as a CBU product in India. It has been priced from 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India). (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
3/8The Audi S5 Sportback is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in close to 4.5 seconds. Its top speed has been rated at 250 kmph. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
4/8It will give stiff competition to the Mercedes-AMG C 43, Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG and the recently launched BMW M340i xDrive. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
5/8Frame-less windows on the new Audi S5 Sportback give it a very intimidating appeal. Also, the character lines that run along the sides of the car lend it a very aggressive look. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
6/8The new Audi S5 Sportback gets a new more angular bumper, quad-tip exhausts 19-inch alloy wheels, and a spoiler to round off the overall looks. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
7/8The new S5 Sportback gets a very flat and deep boot for maximum convenience. The capacity of the boot is claimed at 465 litres. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
8/8The new Audi S5 Sportback gets a 12.2-inch digital MID screen for the driver which is guarded by a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel embedded with the S badge. (Image: HT Auto/Shubhodeep Chakravarty)
