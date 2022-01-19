In pics: Audi Q7 SUV all set for India encore
Audi India has opened bookings for the 2022 Audi Q7 premium SUV.Audi is expected to launch the Audi Q7 by the end of this month.
Audi India is all set to drive in the next-generation Q7 SUV. The company intends to launch the three-row luxury SUV by the end of this month, though it has opened bookings for it, for ₹5 lakhs.
The automaker specifies that Q7 SUV has undergone external and internal design upgrade. The new facelift model will come in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology and it will be assembled in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
The new Q7 SUV gets a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine that produces 340 hp and offers maximum torque of 500 Nm. It can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 5.9 seconds. It also offers the user with Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select and Quattro all-wheel drive.
Q7 will be offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology. The front of the vehicle gets matrix LED headlights with dynamic turn indicators in the upper variant. The octagonal grille on the face is now bigger than before.
The dynamic turn indicators are common at the rear of the SUV along with LED tail lamps. The front and rear bumper too has been given an update.
The cabin of the Q7 has been redone extensively. It offers features such as four-zone air conditioning, air ionizer and aromatization, contour ambient lighting with 30 colours, B&O premium 3D sound system. It will also facilitate the user with drive assists that include Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree-view camera and Lane Departure Warning.
