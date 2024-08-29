Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 19:28 PM
The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is now available in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.99 crore, before customisation. The British supercar in its lat
1/8 The all-new Aston Martin Vantage has just been launched in India and the British supercar maker rolls it in at a starting price of 3.99 crore. 
2/8 Deliveries of the new supercar will commence from the fourth quarter of 2024 and customers are able to stack customisation options on top of the ex-showroom price. 
3/8 A closer look at the engine bay of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage reveals the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that now makes 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. With approximately a 153 bhp boost in power from the outgoing model, the Vantage sprints from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. 

4/8 The 2024 Vantage is fitted with new matrix LED headlamps with 18 vertical segments and a new DRL design. 
5/8 The new Aston Martin Vantage continues in its traditional rear-wheel drive fashion and is built with an aluminium body structure. The supercar comes perfectly balanced with the ideal 50:50 weight distribution.  
6/8 The cabin of the new Vantage is dressed up in hand-stitched Bridge of Weir leather hide and features the latest 10.25-inch infotainment system from Aston Martin. 
7/8 The 2024 Vantage comes fitted with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers with an electronic rear limited-slip differential. The supercar rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes take up stopping duties.  
8/8 The new Vantage comes with a broader rear bumper and the overall rear end design stays in line with the current Aston Martin design language. The Vantage further gets a larger, quad exhaust tailpipe setup. 
First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 19:28 PM IST
