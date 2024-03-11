In pics: Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car gets plenty of buttons and screens

3/5

The cabin has received a pair of Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with a racing harness for driver and his passenger. The centre console has been tweaked to accommodate a plethora of buttons for the switchgear hooked up to the mandatory FIA systems, while on the passenger side, there are a couple of screens showing where all cars are positioned on the track, along with live lap times, and a rearview camera feed. The car gets an exclusive Lime Essence trim used throughout the cabin.