In Pics: Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car Gets Plenty Of Buttons And Screens

In pics: Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car gets plenty of buttons and screens

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2024, 08:57 AM
  • Aston Martin has updated the Vantage with more power and better aerodynamic design for Formula One duty.
Aston Martin Vantage
1/5
Aston Martin Vantage is all set to take the role of a safety car at the Formula One racing arena. The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car comes with a wide range of changes. Compared to the road-going Vantage, the bespoke version has a prominent front splitter and a chunky rear wing, which come as part of an aerodynamic kit that includes a modified underfloor for better airflow.
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage is all set to take the role of a safety car at the Formula One racing arena. The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car comes with a wide range of changes. Compared to the road-going Vantage, the bespoke version has a prominent front splitter and a chunky rear wing, which come as part of an aerodynamic kit that includes a modified underfloor for better airflow.
Aston Martin Vantage
2/5
The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car also comes with a light bar mounted on the roof of the car, which has been reshaped for better aerodynamics compared to the road-going version of the sportscar, ensuring improved performance at the Formula Once race tracks. The aero elements across the exterior of the car comes built with carbon fibre to ensure light weight, agility and hard built quality.
Aston Martin Vantage
The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car also comes with a light bar mounted on the roof of the car, which has been reshaped for better aerodynamics compared to the road-going version of the sportscar, ensuring improved performance at the Formula Once race tracks. The aero elements across the exterior of the car comes built with carbon fibre to ensure light weight, agility and hard built quality.
Aston Martin Vantage
3/5
The cabin has received a pair of Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with a racing harness for driver and his passenger. The centre console has been tweaked to accommodate a plethora of buttons for the switchgear hooked up to the mandatory FIA systems, while on the passenger side, there are a couple of screens showing where all cars are positioned on the track, along with live lap times, and a rearview camera feed. The car gets an exclusive Lime Essence trim used throughout the cabin.
Aston Martin Vantage
The cabin has received a pair of Recaro Pole Position bucket seats with a racing harness for driver and his passenger. The centre console has been tweaked to accommodate a plethora of buttons for the switchgear hooked up to the mandatory FIA systems, while on the passenger side, there are a couple of screens showing where all cars are positioned on the track, along with live lap times, and a rearview camera feed. The car gets an exclusive Lime Essence trim used throughout the cabin.

Aston Martin Vantage
4/5
The old Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car was accused of being as slow as a turtle. The British luxury car marque has addressed the lack of pace issue with the next-generation model, which comes promising a massive boost in output of 150 bhp taking the peak output to 647 bhp.
Aston Martin Vantage
The old Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car was accused of being as slow as a turtle. The British luxury car marque has addressed the lack of pace issue with the next-generation model, which comes promising a massive boost in output of 150 bhp taking the peak output to 647 bhp.
Aston Martin Vantage
5/5
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car will debut at the upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where it'll be joined by the DBX707 F1 medical car. Besides this, the other street model converted for F1 track duty is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe that acts as a medical car, alternating with the DBX707.
Aston Martin Vantage
The all-new Aston Martin Vantage Formula One safety car will debut at the upcoming 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where it'll be joined by the DBX707 F1 medical car. Besides this, the other street model converted for F1 track duty is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe that acts as a medical car, alternating with the DBX707.
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2024, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Vantage Aston Martin Vantage sportscar luxury car

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

