In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno looks leaked online
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be offered in six exterior colour options. The interior of the premium hatchback also gets a host of tech updates.
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
17 Feb 2022, 07:53 AM
1/5
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a redesigned front look. The grille has been widened for the facelift model. It is flanked by a new set of LED headlights and signature DRLs. The bumper too has been tweaked to increase the size of the foglamp casing. The bonnet has also been redesigned to give it a more flat appearance.
2/5
The profile of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno remains somewhat similar to the current model. However, it gets some significant design changes. There is now a chrome accent along the window line which extends up to the rear quarter glass. Chrome treatment is also visible on the door handles. The Baleno also sits on a newly designed 16-inch 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.
3/5
The images of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which were leaked in the 3D virtual look through its premium dealership outlet Nexa website, shows that the premium hatchback will not be offered with any sunroof. However, expect the new-age Baleno to be packed with a lot of safety features such as six airbags.
4/5
The rear section of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has also been redesigned. It now will be offered with LED wraparound taillights and a redesigned rear bumper. The boot space is expected to remain unchanged as Maruti has not changed the dimension of the hatchback.
5/5
The interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will offer a refreshed look with redesigned dashboard. It is now a dual-tone unit with chrome accents running across the width of the dashboard. The floating 9-ich digital touchscreen infotainment system will offer SmartPlay Pro+ with Surround Sense. This is a first for any car from the brand. The steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and the switch gears on the climate control panel have also been changed.
First Published Date:
17 Feb 2022, 07:53 AM IST