If I was buying the Tata Punch, this is the variant I would pick

The growth of the SUV segment in the Indian market is courtesy of the increasing popularity of micro SUV, sub-compact SUV and compact SUV segments, which not only provide the stance of an SUV but it is available at an affordable price. One of the most popular SUVs in the country is the Tata Punch , which boasts angular styling, an SUV stance, as well as a feature-rich cabin with a starting ex-showroom price of 5.69 lakh. If I was to buy the Tata Punch, I would definitely go for the Adventure variant.

The Tata Punch Adventure offers the widest powertrain choice, extensive comfort and safety features, and excellent value at ₹ 7.69 lakh, making it the lineup's most well-rounded variant

Tata Punch Adventure: Engine Options

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch is the only variant wherein all engine and transmission options are available, which include a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, and a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

In addition to that, the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine is also available with CNG, which has a reduced power output of 72.4 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Tata Punch Adventure: Features

The Tata Punch Adventure variants is equipped with a load of features including an 8-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, cruise control, 65W USB Type-C fast charger and 15W USB Type-C rear charger, shark fin antenna, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, automatic climate control, push button start stop, auto fold ORVM, rear wiper and washer, air purifier, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

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Tata Punch Adventure: Safety

The Tata Punch Adventure boasts a safety package of six airbags, two drive modes including city and eco, hill hold assist, iTPMS, idle start-stop, electronic stability program and central locking, among others. A few additional safety features of the Tata Punch Adventure include rear defogger, all power windows, electrically adjustable ORVM and anti-glare IRVM.

Tata Punch Adventure: Price

The Tata Punch Adventure variant is priced at ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The range starts at ₹5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Adventure variant has been placed between the base and the top variant.

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