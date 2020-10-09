Hyundai Verna gets new entry-level 'E' variant, price list rejigged

Hyundai Motor India has silently launched the new base 'E' variant of its popular Verna sedan priced at ₹9.03 lakh. Goes without saying, the new entry-level trim will sit below 'S' trim and will be ₹28,000 cheaper in comparison.

Apart from the introduction of the new trim, Hyundai has also hiked pricing of the complete variant list of Verna by around ₹8,000. Excluding the newly introduced E variant, the list now starts from ₹ 9.38 lakh and extends up to ₹ 15.18 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). For the record, a similar strategy was followed with the Creta as well which recently became dearer by up to ₹62,000.

The newly introduced E variant gets the same set of features seen on the S variant, except for some cuts which has allowed the company to price it more aggressively.

In comparison to the S variant, E misses out on features like 8-Inch Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, front USB charger, and a sun glass holder. Also, it is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine which is known to deliver 113 PS of maximum power. The transmission unit includes a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. On the other hand, rest of the variants from SX trim also feature an automatic iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) gearbox.

Moreover, there is also an 118 bhp, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as an 113 bhp, 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor available on the Verna.