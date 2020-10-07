Hyundai Creta 2020 has managed to once again establish itself as a dominant player in the compact SUV segment in the country and ruled sales charts in the month of September. Hyundai has now rolled out a price revision on the Creta while adding a base E variant in the petrol trim. This means that while Creta 2020 now starts at ₹9.82 lakh* which is ₹17,000 cheaper than the previous base version, the top-of-the-line variant is now priced at ₹17.32 lakh*, ₹10,000 more than earlier.

The biggest hike comes int the petrol EX trim which was previously priced at ₹9.99 lakh* but is now at ₹10.61 lakh*. All other trims get a price hike of around ₹12,000 with the top-of-the-line 1.4 SX (O) petrol now at ₹17.32 lakh* instead of ₹17.20 lakh*.

The base E diesel remains at ₹9.99 lakh* but all other trims have also received a hike of around ₹12,000. The top-of-the-line SX (O) with automatic transmission is now priced at ₹17.32 lakh*.

While Hyundai Creta petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre (six-speed manual or CVT gearbox) and a 1.4-litre turbo engine (seven-speed DCT gearbox), the diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter auto option.

Launched earlier this year, Creta 2020 has managed to fight back against a spirited challenge put up by Seltos from Kia. The car holds primary responsibility of upping Hyundai's monthly sales figures and the visual upgrades, along with a more advanced cabin and the option of a turbo engine have once again made the vehicle become a firm favourite.

*All prices are ex showroom








