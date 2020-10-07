Home > Auto > Cars > Hyundai Creta receives price revision, gets E variant as base petrol

Hyundai Creta 2020 has managed to once again establish itself as a dominant player in the compact SUV segment in the country and ruled sales charts in the month of September. Hyundai has now rolled out a price revision on the Creta while adding a base E variant in the petrol trim. This means that while Creta 2020 now starts at 9.82 lakh* which is 17,000 cheaper than the previous base version, the top-of-the-line variant is now priced at 17.32 lakh*, 10,000 more than earlier.

The biggest hike comes int the petrol EX trim which was previously priced at 9.99 lakh* but is now at 10.61 lakh*. All other trims get a price hike of around 12,000 with the top-of-the-line 1.4 SX (O) petrol now at 17.32 lakh* instead of 17.20 lakh*.

The base E diesel remains at 9.99 lakh* but all other trims have also received a hike of around 12,000. The top-of-the-line SX (O) with automatic transmission is now priced at 17.32 lakh*.

While Hyundai Creta petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre (six-speed manual or CVT gearbox) and a 1.4-litre turbo engine (seven-speed DCT gearbox), the diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter auto option.

Launched earlier this year, Creta 2020 has managed to fight back against a spirited challenge put up by Seltos from Kia. The car holds primary responsibility of upping Hyundai's monthly sales figures and the visual upgrades, along with a more advanced cabin and the option of a turbo engine have once again made the vehicle become a firm favourite.

*All prices are ex showroom



Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue